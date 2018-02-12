Filed Under:Derry N.H., Ken MacLeod, Local TV

DERRY, N.H. (CBS) – A father and his young son were found dead inside a New Hampshire mobile home Monday afternoon.

Derry Police were called to a mobile home community on Kendal Pond Road for a well-being check around 12:30 p.m.

When officers knocked on the door, they did not receive an answer.

After making entry, police found 39-year-old Matthew Edmunds and 6-year-old Preston Connor Edmunds dead inside a bedroom.

Autopsies on both bodies are scheduled for Tuesday.

The New Hampshire attorney general said there is “no known risk of harm to the general public.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch