DERRY, N.H. (CBS) – A father and his young son were found dead inside a New Hampshire mobile home Monday afternoon.
Derry Police were called to a mobile home community on Kendal Pond Road for a well-being check around 12:30 p.m.
When officers knocked on the door, they did not receive an answer.
After making entry, police found 39-year-old Matthew Edmunds and 6-year-old Preston Connor Edmunds dead inside a bedroom.
Autopsies on both bodies are scheduled for Tuesday.
The New Hampshire attorney general said there is “no known risk of harm to the general public.”