BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police officer Domenic Columbo pleaded not guilty to felony drunk driving charges last week, but some are upset he is free on personal recognizance.

Columbo is a six-year veteran of the force. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

He was off-duty at the time of the crash on new year’s morning.

Columbo was also released on personal recognizance bail, which angered the family and friends of the men the officer is accused of injuring.

Jose Teixeira suffered life-threatening injuries Jay Santos was also hurt.

Monday night a rally was held outside the police station in Roxbury.

Protesters claim that Columbo should be off the streets.

“We know in communities of color, none of us would be able to go home to our families,” said Monica Cannon Grant, representing Justice For Jose Teixiera. “In fact the bail would be so high we wouldn’t be able to come out of jail let alone be released on personal recognizance. It is unacceptable for the BPD to believe that it is okay for this officer to be home.”

The Suffolk District Attorney’s office says Columbo did not receive preferential treatment, telling WBZ-TV that prosecutors did not believe Columbo was a flight risk and that’s why they didn’t ask for bail.

The DA also says the office is aggressively pursuing the criminal charges and is committed to finding justice for the victims.