Filed Under:Boston Police, Cheryl Fiandaca, Domenic Columbo, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police officer Domenic Columbo pleaded not guilty to felony drunk driving charges last week, but some are upset he is free on personal recognizance.

Columbo is a six-year veteran of the force. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

He was off-duty at the time of the crash on new year’s morning.

boston police officer dominic columbo drunk driving Protesters Claim Boston Police Officer Received Favorable Treatment After Crash

Domenic Columbo, a six-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, in court Friday to face drunk driving charge. (WBZ-TV)

Columbo was also released on personal recognizance bail, which angered the family and friends of the men the officer is accused of injuring.

Jose Teixeira suffered life-threatening injuries Jay Santos was also hurt.

Monday night a rally was held outside the police station in Roxbury.

protest Protesters Claim Boston Police Officer Received Favorable Treatment After Crash

Protesters speak out after a Boston Police officer was released on bail following his drunk driving arrest. (WBZ-TV)

Protesters claim that Columbo should be off the streets.

“We know in communities of color, none of us would be able to go home to our families,” said Monica Cannon Grant, representing Justice For Jose Teixiera. “In fact the bail would be so high we wouldn’t be able to come out of jail let alone be released on personal recognizance. It is unacceptable for the BPD to believe that it is okay for this officer to be home.”

The Suffolk District Attorney’s office says Columbo did not receive preferential treatment, telling WBZ-TV that prosecutors did not believe Columbo was a flight risk and that’s why they didn’t ask for bail.

The DA also says the office is aggressively pursuing the criminal charges and is committed to finding justice for the victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch