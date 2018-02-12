WALTHAM (CBS) – Just a few months ago, Boston Dynamics introduced us to a robot that can do backflips.

Now they can open doors.

A new YouTube video posted by the Waltham robotics company Monday shows a robot using its mechanical arm to turn a handle and open a door. It even kindly holds the door open so its “buddy” can walk through.

“Doors can no longer stop them,” one commenter wrote. “We’re DOOMED.”

While one person commented that the robot was “cute,” the consensus on Twitter was “terrifying.”

This is one of the most terrifying things I’ve seen in all my life pic.twitter.com/Yp9xlhdKC9 — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 12, 2018

Oh look! Boston Dynamics new robot can open doors. Yep, we're screwed https://t.co/u2ZLjM5TOL pic.twitter.com/JtEf7G0jBP — Scott Kerr (@scott_kerr) February 12, 2018

Boston Dynamics' dog robot can open up doors now and WTF we're all dead https://t.co/vJghOmUTZJ pic.twitter.com/l10f2oHCvC — Salman (@Tec_h_obby) February 12, 2018

Boston Dynamics didn’t immediately release any details along with the video, but it appears to show the company’s SpotMini model that is described on its website as “a nimble robot that handles objects, climbs stairs, and will operate in offices, homes and outdoors.”