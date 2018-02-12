Filed Under:Benjamin Walsh, Local TV, Millis, Needham, Olivia Bergstrom

NEEDHAM (CBS) – A young man is expected to be arraigned in two courts Monday after police say he killed his girlfriend then stabbed his parents at a restaurant over the weekend.

Benjamin Walsh, 24, was arrested Saturday night.

olivia bergstrom pic 3 Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Stabbing Parents Due In Court

Olivia Bergstrom (Facebook Photo)

Investigators say he stabbed his girlfriend, 20-year-old Olivia Bergstrom, in the apartment they shared in Needham then went to a restaurant in Millis and stabbed his parents during a family party.

husband and wife stabbed at millis restaurant Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Stabbing Parents Due In Court

A husband and wife were stabbed at the Primavera restaurant in Millis, February 10. (WBZ-TV)

Police said relatives subdued Walsh and tied him up before officers arrived.

Walsh’s mother remained in serious condition Monday. His father was treated at a hospital and later released.

Benjamin Walsh will be arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court on charges connected to his parents’ stabbings.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Walsh will likely then be arraigned in Dedham District Court for Bergstrom’s murder.

