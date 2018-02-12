NEEDHAM (CBS) – A young man is expected to be arraigned in two courts Monday after police say he killed his girlfriend then stabbed his parents at a restaurant over the weekend.
Benjamin Walsh, 24, was arrested Saturday night.
Investigators say he stabbed his girlfriend, 20-year-old Olivia Bergstrom, in the apartment they shared in Needham then went to a restaurant in Millis and stabbed his parents during a family party.
Police said relatives subdued Walsh and tied him up before officers arrived.
Walsh’s mother remained in serious condition Monday. His father was treated at a hospital and later released.
Benjamin Walsh will be arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court on charges connected to his parents’ stabbings.
The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Walsh will likely then be arraigned in Dedham District Court for Bergstrom’s murder.