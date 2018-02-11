ARLINGTON (CBS) — This is a steakhouse where you can get a whole lot more and spend a whole lot less.

For a place where the atmosphere is fun, the flavors are fresh, and the value is off the charts, head to Tango, located on Mass Ave. in Arlington center.

Tango restaurant has been sizzling up some of Greater Boston’s best steaks for fifteen years.

Owner Ricardo Mermet was born in Buenos Aires, but moved to the US about fifty years ago.

When he opened Tango, he wanted to bring the flavors of Argentina to Arlington.

Today, the restaurant is run by his daughter Alissa, who carries on her father’s tradition.

“We’re an Argentinian restaurant, but, I really consider us a steakhouse. You can come here, you can get a great cut of meat, you can split some appetizers, have some really good Argentinian wine, and we try to make it as fun and as inviting as possible,” said Alissa.

In addition to the great steaks, there are authentic Argentinian appetizers like homemade Empanadas, entrees like Beef Milanese topped with fried eggs, and desserts like Flan with Dulce de Leche.

“The flan we make in-house, very creamy and rich dessert, and it’s a perfect way to end your meal,” said Alissa.

And it’s all served in a warm and welcoming dining room that’s often filled with live music, and always packed with friendly faces.

In fact, Tango offers such an authentic Argentinian experience they have even hosted a meal for the country’s national soccer team and their superstar Lionel Messi.

“The atmosphere is very similar to what you would find in Buenos Aires. We try to welcome everybody with open arms in a very friendly manner in the way that you would find down in Argentina.”