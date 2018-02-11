BOSTON (CBS) — A variety of dogs up for adoption through the Pug Rescue of New England were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Rocky and Squiggy are one and a half-year-old brother pugs who are available for adoption individually.

They have a disorder that prevents them from digesting their food properly so when they eat they must sit in a special chair for half hour. Otherwise, they live regular lives.

Nugget was a Hurricane Maria surrender from Puerto Rico.

He is a 12-year-old Chihuahua with no teeth but a lot of love to give.

Lina is a sweet, shy Chihuahua mix who is also from Puerto Rico. She is three-years-old.

She would do best in a quiet home.

Tucson is a five-year-old Labrador Retriever/Hound mix who is available for adoption through Paws4Survival.com.

He is going through physical therapy because he has a foot mutation and was hit by a car.

For more information, visit the Pug Rescue of New England website.