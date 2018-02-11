Filed Under:Local TV, Millis, Millis Police Department, Primavera restaurant, Stabbing

MILLIS (CBS) — A 24-year-old Needham man has been arrested and is accused of stabbing his parents in a restaurant.

Millis Police said Ben Walsh was taken into custody Saturday night after a man and a woman were stabbed at Primavera on Pleasant Street around 7 p.m.

They are expected to survive.

pressconference Man Accused Of Stabbing His Parents In Restaurant

Millis Police and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey hold a press conference Sunday (WBZ-TV)

When police conducted a wellness check on Walsh’s apartment, they said a 20-year-old woman, who was his girlfriend, was found dead.

Walsh will be arraigned Monday in Wrentham on charges connected to the stabbings. Police said they expect charges related to the death of the Needham woman will be added.

Police believe Walsh has no criminal past.

