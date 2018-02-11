MILLIS (CBS) — A 24-year-old Needham man has been arrested and is accused of stabbing his parents in a restaurant.
Millis Police said Ben Walsh was taken into custody Saturday night after a man and a woman were stabbed at Primavera on Pleasant Street around 7 p.m.
They are expected to survive.
When police conducted a wellness check on Walsh’s apartment, they said a 20-year-old woman, who was his girlfriend, was found dead.
Walsh will be arraigned Monday in Wrentham on charges connected to the stabbings. Police said they expect charges related to the death of the Needham woman will be added.
Police believe Walsh has no criminal past.