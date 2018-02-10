MIDDLETON (CBS) – Army 1st Lt. Derek Hines was not only a hero on the battlefield, he was a fierce competitor at the hockey rink.

An Army Ranger, Hines was killed in action on Sept. 1, 2005 while serving in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, his old school, Saint John’s Prep of Danvers, honored the Newburyport native by retiring his hockey jersey.

It was a prestigious and emotional honor for a man who gave his life in service of others.

“It is our privilege as a school to retire Derek’s Number 23 from the Eagles hockey program,” said Edward Hardiman of Saint John’s Prep.

Hines was a two-sport captain at Saint John’s Prep. He was a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he was also captain of the hockey team.

“St. Johns was such a special part of who he was,” said his father, Steve Hines. “I couldn’t be more proud of my son for what he stood for and what he’s done.”

His father said Hines “tried to make a difference in his short life.”

Hines’ jersey now hangs next to ALS survivor Pete Frates’ jersey Number 3. Both men played a major role in popularizing the Ice Bucket Challenge. Their numbers are the only ones that have been retired in the school’s 110-year history.

“Derek’s legacy as Peter’s will go on long after we are gone,” Hardiman said.

Also, Saint John’s Prep will install a bronze-and-granite memorial in Hines’ honor.

Hines was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service.