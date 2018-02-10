MILLIS (CBS) – A person has been arrested after a husband and wife were stabbed at a Millis restaurant Saturday night.

And Needham Police are investigating the death of a young woman in Needham that police believe may be related to the stabbings in Millis, said Peggie Krippendorf, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

“This is an active and ongoing scene which is continuing to unfold,” said Krippendorf.

The identity of the person arrested in connection with the Millis stabbings was not released Saturday night.

Millis Police responded to a domestic incident around 7 p.m. at the Primavera restaurant on Pleasant Street, Krippendorf said.

Officers found the husband and wife with “significant stab wounds,” said Krippendorf.

Both are in serious condition at area hospitals.

The incidents are jointly being investigated by police in Millis and Needham and the Norfolk district attorney’s office.