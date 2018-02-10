FOXBORO (CBS) – Hey Google, Nick Foles doesn’t own the New England Patriots.
The search engine is making a major faux pas related to the Patriots and who really owns the team (Yes, we know it’s Robert Kraft).
As of Saturday, if you type in “New England Patriots owner” or “Patriots owner” in a Google search, Kraft isn’t the first person that comes up.
Instead, it’s Foles, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and this year’s Super Bowl MVP.
Wait, what?
Hopefully, Google will fix this blunder, and soon.
And fun fact, Google: The Patriots is one of the most successful teams in NFL history, with five Lombardi trophies to prove it.
Patriots Nation, and the world, doesn’t need to Google that one.