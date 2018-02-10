WARWICK, R.I. (CBS) – A California man accused of delivering more than $400,000 worth of marijuana and hash oil into Rhode Island.
Jiacheng Liu, 29, of San Francisco, Calif., is being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions pending his arraignment in Third Division District Court on Monday.
Rhode Island State Police arrested and charged Liu with two counts of delivery/possession with intent to deliver and manufacture a controlled substance, and two counts of manufacturing/possessing/delivering more than five kilograms of marijuana.
Troopers seized the marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Warwick around 3 p.m. Friday.
The arrest occurred after troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks stopped a minivan for speeding on I-95, near the intersection with Interstate 295.
During a search of the van, troopers seized four large duffle bags containing nearly 185 pounds of marijuana packed in vacuum-sealed bags worth an estimated $368,800.
They also seized two boxes and a bag containing more than 800 vials of hash oil, with a value of approximately $40,000.