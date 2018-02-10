Filed Under:Bridgewater, Local TV, Stabbing

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A Maine man was arrested late Friday night after police say he stabbed another man during a fight inside a Bridgewater home.

A woman called 911 around 11:55 p.m., saying someone had been stabbed in a home on South Street.

Officers found two men that appeared to have been in a fight.

Police say 41-year-old Adam Martinez stabbed a 40-year-old Bridgewater man seven times during the altercation.

Adam Martinez. (Image Credit: Bridgewater Police)

The victim was stabbed in the back, neck, and arm. Martinez had cuts on his hand, injuries police believe were the result of using a knife.

Both men were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives found a folding knife with a 4-inch blade in the area.

After being treated for his injuries, Martinez was released from the hospital and booked at the Bridgewater Police Department.

Martinez is being held on $15,000 bail until his arraignment Monday at Brockton District Court.

