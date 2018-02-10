BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A Maine man was arrested late Friday night after police say he stabbed another man during a fight inside a Bridgewater home.

A woman called 911 around 11:55 p.m., saying someone had been stabbed in a home on South Street.

Officers found two men that appeared to have been in a fight.

Police say 41-year-old Adam Martinez stabbed a 40-year-old Bridgewater man seven times during the altercation.

The victim was stabbed in the back, neck, and arm. Martinez had cuts on his hand, injuries police believe were the result of using a knife.

Both men were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives found a folding knife with a 4-inch blade in the area.

After being treated for his injuries, Martinez was released from the hospital and booked at the Bridgewater Police Department.

Martinez is being held on $15,000 bail until his arraignment Monday at Brockton District Court.