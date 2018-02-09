BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ offseason is only a few days old, but it’s already shaping up as one of the strangest offseasons in franchise history.

The Boston Herald’s Ron Borges wrote a story on Thursday night that, citing sources, quarterback Tom Brady was ready to sit out all of this offseason’s OTAs unless he got a contract close to the one Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Unfortunately for the paper, that story has since been debunked in a number of different ways.

The Herald took the story off of its website around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, but it was featured on the front and back cover of the latest printed edition of the newspaper.

“We are currently investigating this matter,” the Herald said in a brief statement to WBZ-TV.

The Herald issued an apology to Brady, the Patriots and their readers on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after Borges’ story was published, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran said his sources called those claims “off the reservation.”

I was told that @RonBorges report Brady would skip OTAs unless he got paid like Jimmy G. is "off the reservation." https://t.co/Fc3b43Gg3V — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 9, 2018

NESN’s Doug Kyed also reported otherwise, with a source close to Brady telling him to “trust your instincts.”

And to give the story an even more odd turn, WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan reported Friday morning that Borges got his information from a caller to their show pretending to be Brady’s agent, Don Yee:

Nick in Boston told Ron Borges that he was Don Yee and @RonBorges ran with it. Here is the evidence. pic.twitter.com/xKc4e5XGOy — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) February 9, 2018

The 49ers gave Brady’s former backup a five-year contract that will pay him $27.5 million annually, the highest annual salary in NFL history. Brady is set to have a base salary of $14 million plus roughly $8 million in bonuses over the next two seasons.

While Brady will probably have a nice talk with the Patriots brass about a contract extension — and likely a raise after taking team-friendly deals for much of his career — don’t expect the MVP to sit out anything when the 2018 season rolls around.