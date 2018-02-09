WORCESTER (CBS) – The state’s first private pot smoking club opened its doors in Worcester on Friday.

For $50 a month, The Summit Lounge offers members the opportunity to play video games, watch television, and bring in and smoke their own cannabis.

Co-owner Kyle Moon says the club will particularly appeal to medical marijuana users.

“As you know, there’s not many places where you can legally consume your medicine. You can’t smoke it in public. You can’t smoke it in certain housing projects,” Moon said,

“They want to go out and have a good time with their friends on the weekend, right? But they don’t want to go to a night club or a typical bar.”

Because it is private, the Lounge is able to get around laws preventing the smoking of weed in public. Moon says members are not allowed to buy or sell weed on the property.

The club will also offer tobacco products, packaged snacks, and glassware available to rent.

Its opening comes just a few months shy of when Massachusetts is expected legalize the sale of recreational marijuana. But, in January, the U.S. Justice Department took steps that threaten the budding marijuana movement.

“It’s a state issue, you know, it’s legal in Massachusetts,” Moon said.

Moon says he hopes the club will spark a discussion about the benefits of cannabis.

“We want to be part of shaping that conversation, focusing on the positive,” he said.