MASHPEE (CBS) – A newly built marijuana dispensary nearly went up in smoke Friday morning in Mashpee.
Just before 7 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report smoke coming from a building on Echo Road.
Firefighters found flames in the attic. The fire was knocked down, but extensive overhaul was required.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
No one was in the dispensary at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
There was no marijuana in the facility.
Friday was supposed to be the soft opening of the facility following a Department of Public Health inspection.