FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A Framingham police officer was seriously hurt in a head-on crash overnight.

The officer, who has not been identified, was assigned to a detail late Thursday night, when a call came in from officers asking for backup at an out-of-control house party on Brooks Street.

As he was heading to the scene in his pickup truck, a car entered his lane and hit his vehicle head-on at the corner of Edgell Road and Central Street.

Investigators say it appears that the car was coming from the house party when it hit the officer’s truck.

Both the officer and the other driver were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries.

The #Framingham police chief says he visited his officer in the hospital and he was talking and in good spirits, despite suffering serious injuries in a head-on collision overnight. #wbz pic.twitter.com/CSz9LhsN6U — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 9, 2018

The officer, who is relatively new to the Framingham Police Department, has a serious leg injury but is expected to recover, according to the police chief.

Two people were arrested at the house party. Devante Santiago, 23, of Hyde Park, was charged with disorderly conduct. Keith Worthy, 21, of Springfield, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

They are expected to be arraigned in Framingham District Court Friday.