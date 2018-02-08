PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A man had an ax to grind over snow plowed into his yard, and now he and another man are facing charges after brawling over the matter.

Police arrested Eric Chojnacki, 57, and Issam Mousa, 54, both of Pelham, N.H., after officers responded to a physical confrontation between the two men that involved an ax.

Officers responded to Ballard Road around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man attacking a motor vehicle with an ax.

As officers were responding, they were told the two men, later identified as Chojnacki and Mousa, were physically fighting.

A preliminary investigation found that Mousa was plowing his driveway when Chojnacki approached his truck carrying an ax.

Chojnacki started to strike the driver’s side window of Mousa’s truck in a threatening manner with the ax, police said.

Mousa exited his truck to confront Chojnacki, and a verbal altercation ensued about snow allegedly plowed into the yard of Chojnacki.

The verbal altercation quickly turned physical, according to police.

Chojnacki was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, a felony. He was released on personal recognizance after posting $2,500 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 22 at the Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.

Mousa was charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor. Mousa was released on a summons. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 5.