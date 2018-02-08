Filed Under:Steve Wynn, Wynn, Wynn Boston Harbor

EVERETT (AP) — A Massachusetts nonprofit that helps sexual assault survivors says the $2.4 billion casino Wynn Resorts is building outside Boston shouldn’t be named after former CEO Steve Wynn.

The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center says the state shouldn’t get “stuck with a monument to a man forced out of his job due to multiple allegations of sexual assault.”

The 76-year-old Wynn resigned as CEO of the company he founded on Tuesday after the allegations were reported by the Wall Street Journal.

wynn1 Nonprofit: Dont Name Boston Casino After Steve Wynn

Steve Wynn (WBZ-TV)

The center says the state Gaming Commission and other state policymakers should ensure Wynn’s name isn’t displayed on the Everett casino, which is being marketed as Wynn Boston Harbor and is slated for opening in June 2019.

The gaming commission declined to comment. A Wynn Resorts spokesman didn’t immediately respond.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch