Filed Under:Cocaine, fentanyl, Heroin

BOSTON (AP) — State and federal law enforcement authorities say they have seized more than 77 pounds (35 kilograms) of illegal drugs in the Boston area as the result of a wiretap investigation.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley says the seizure announced Thursday included more than 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) of fentanyl.

drugbust Massachusetts Authorities Seize 30 Pounds Of Fentanyl

Drugs seized in ‘Operation High Hopes’ (WBZ-TV)

He says the investigation, dubbed operation High Hopes, led to more than a dozen arrests and resulted in the dismantling of drug-trafficking organizations.

He noted the state fentanyl trafficking statute covers quantities greater than 10 grams, less than 1/1000th of the total seized. He said the seized fentanyl represents millions of doses.

high hopes Massachusetts Authorities Seize 30 Pounds Of Fentanyl

Suspects arrested in ‘Operation High Hopes’ (WBZ-TV)

Police say they also seized large amounts of heroin, cocaine and opiate tablets, which are believed to have originated from the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch