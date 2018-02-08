MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A Marshfield resident attempted to chase down a masked man who broke into his home while he was eating dinner with his children.

An Ocean Street resident called 911 around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim told police that while he was eating dinner, he heard a loud noise in an upstairs bedroom.

When the man went to see what the noise was, he saw a white man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask standing over his desk.

The suspect ran out a sliding door, onto the deck and down the stairs.

After a brief chase, the homeowner caught up to the suspect and a scuffle broke out. The victim suffered a small cut on his arm.

Following the scuffle, the masked man ran off into the woods.

Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.