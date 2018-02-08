BOSTON (CBS) – There is a new development in the disappearance of Marine recruit Joseph Brancato from Winthrop. WBZ-TV has learned the recruiter the 21-year-old was living with is now under arrest, but the charges are not related to the disappearance.
Brancato’s family is desperate for answers. A military spokesman tells WBZ the recruiter, Marine Gunnery Sergeant Frank Lipka, is in custody at a brig in Charleston, South Carolina.
Sources say he was picked up last Tuesday. The military says Lipka’s charges are not related to the disappearance of Brancato.
Brancato’s family told WBZ he was living with Lipka in Roslindale when he vanished. Brancato has not been seen or heard from since November 18.
Boston Police along with agents from the Naval Criminal Intelligence Service have twice searched Turtle Pond and wooded areas around it in West Roxbury and Hyde Park, but have released few details on what they say is a very active investigation. Sources say investigators have strong leads in the case.
Brancato’s family and friends ask anyone who might know anything about what happened to contact police.