BRENTWOOD, N.H. (CBS/AP) – A man accused of shooting shooting two Manchester police officers has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

A judge sentenced Ian MacPherson to five years in a psychiatric unit during a plea and sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Police said MacPherson shot officers Ryan Hardy and Matthew O’Connor minutes apart as they pursued him in May 2016. Both survived.

Hardy stopped MacPherson because he matched the description of an armed robbery suspect. MacPherson began shooting at Hardy as soon as the officer announced himself, investigators said.

Hardy was shot in the face and torso.

About 20 minutes later, MacPherson encountered O’Connor and shot him in the leg, police said.

MacPherson was captured after a manhunt that shut down the west side of the city. He has been held without bail.

Back in 2016, MacPherson’s father said his son had been suffering from mental illness issues for a “long, long time.”

MacPherson appeared Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood.

