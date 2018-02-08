LYNN (AP) — The widow of a man shot in the head by police in Lynn is suing the officer and the city.

Rafael Suazo’s widow filed a federal lawsuit this week against the city of Lynn and the detective who shot the 23-year-old during a drug investigation in 2015.

Authorities said Suazo was shot after he drove his car into the plainclothes officer who witnessed an alleged drug deal.

The lawsuit says Suazo was pulling away from the curb and heading down the street.

The lawsuit says the shooting was “unnecessary, unwarranted, unreasonable and unlawful.”

The Essex district attorney said the shooting was justified and Detective Steven Emery acted in self-defense.

Police referred calls for comment to the Lynn city solicitor, who said he hasn’t yet seen the lawsuit.

