BOSTON (CBS) — Jimmy Garoppolo is a wealthy man.
A historically wealthy man.
The quarterback signed a five-year contract with the 49ers on Thursday, a deal that will pay him $27.5 million annually. The deal, reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, includes the highest annual salary in NFL history.
Matthew Stafford was the player with the highest annual salary, at $27 million.
Of course, the details that emerge in the following hours and days will make the contract clearer, as the guaranteed money is what matters most. But it’s immediately obvious that the 49ers are fully invested in the former Pats backup quarterback.
More to come…