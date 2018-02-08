BOSTON (CBS) — Greg Schiano is not leaving Ohio State for the New England Patriots.
There were murmurs that the longtime friend of Bill Belichick may be coming to New England to take over for Matt Patricia at defensive coordinator, but Schiano said Wednesday that he has no intentions of leaving the Buckeyes.
“At the end of the day, my family and myself love it here,” Schiano said on Wednesday, according to ESPN.
“He’s informed that he’s 100 percent staying at Ohio State University,” Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer added on Wednesday.
This means the Patriots will likely promote from within the organization, with linebackers coach Brian Flores the favorite to replace Patricia. On Wednesday, Patricia was formally introduced as head coach of the Detroit Lions following his 13-year tenure in New England.