BOURNE (CBS) – Coast Guard crews responded to Buzzards Bay after receiving a mayday call Wednesday night.

A mumbled male voice could be heard issuing the mayday call around 8:30 p.m. The call was repeated around 8:53 p.m.

The Coast Guard does not know the exact location, nature of distress, description of vessel, or how many people may be on board.

Search crews were on the water throughout the night but did not find any signs of a vessel in distress.

The search continued on Thursday in Buzzards Bay and Vineyard Sound both.

Coast Guard boats and a helicopter are combing the area.

