BROCKTON (CBS) – At a vigil Thursday night, the Brockton community remembered the two little boys who prosecutors say were killed by their mother.

Dozens of people brought balloons and candles to a makeshift memorial for eight-year-old Edson Brito and five-year-old Lason Brito.

The crowd sang songs and offered prayers of peace. Family members, friends and teachers spoke about their grief over the loss of the boys and their mother, Latarsha Sanders.

“Awful, it’s unbearable,” Janet Brandt, Edson’s kindergarten teacher said. “Just thinking about it, it just makes me sick. It just makes me sick and to know that I knew this little boy makes it even worse.”

Prosecutors say Sanders stabbed Edson and Lason to death and when she was brought in for questioning, police say she told them that she murdered them as part of a ritual. She is now being held without bail.

The boys’ father spoke to the crowd about how he is feeling right now. “There’s so much grief, so much pain,” Brito said. “I’m never going to wait for my son to get out of his school bus. Never, never. To ask him how was his day.”

Donations for the boys’ funerals and scholarships in their name can be made through the Cape Verdean Association of Brockton.