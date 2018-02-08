Nothing kicks off a meal quite like the right starter. These are 8 of Greatest places Phantom has found for irresistible appetizers.

David Burke Prime

Foxwoods

Kicking off the Great 8 is David Burke Prime. Housed inside Foxwoods Resort Casino, this is the big, bold, beautiful creation of celebrity chef and cookbook author David Burke. Appetizers range from traditional, to inventive, to insane. Nothing is more over-the-top than David Burke’s Maple Glazed Double Cut Pepper Bacon, served on a clothesline and full of flavor.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Koy

Boston

Koy, across from Boston’s Faneuil Hall, is a modern Korean restaurant that blends Asian flavors with American favorites. You can get a traditional hot stone bibimbap, sweet and spicy Master Chang’s Chicken, even a Korean style lobster roll topped with housemade kimchee. Their most outstanding appetizer is the Deep Fried Cheese Steak Dumplings, stuffed with pastrami and Swiss cheese, and drizzled with a spicy Korean pepper flake sauce.

Driftwood Publick House

Plymouth

Another Great 8 winner is the Driftwood Publick House in Plymouth. This cozy pub is where locals come for craft beers, a hip vibe, and the unforgettable Phillly Cheesesteak Stuffed Pretzel. This fresh baked pretzel, loaded with juicy beef and melted cheese, weighs in at well over a pound. Customers are in awe of the enormous size, and incredible taste.

Abington Ale House

Abington

The Abington Ale House is a casual spot for all of the comfort foods you love. When it comes to apps, they definitely know their stuff. There are crispy onion strings served with a horseradish dipping sauce; Nachos smothered in chili, cheddar cheese and fresh garden salsa; and zippy Buffalo Chicken Dip served with veggies and chips to scoop up all of that good stuff.

Mystic Station

Malden

Mystic Station in Malden is a neighborhood nook owned by a charismatic couple, whose personalities are as bold as the flavors coming out of the kitchen. If you are looking for some heat to kick off your meal, there are Fiery Wings sauced and tossed in an Absolut Peppar Buffalo dressing, and the hot and tasty Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Kowloon

Saugus

Another great 8 winner is the legendary Kowloon on Route One Saugus. This massive building is a megaplex for all things Asian, with classic tiki drinks, ultra-fresh sushi, and all your favorite apps, from Crab Rangoon to Spare Ribs and golden Chicken Fingers. For a hometown favorite, try the signature Saugus wings, slathered in garlicky sauce that is sticky, sweet, and irresistible.

Oysters

Pembroke

Oysters in Pembroke may be in a strip mall, but it is stylish and contemporary inside with a menu boasting elegant offerings like Portuguese Clams with white wine and linguica, and juicy Steak Frites

with hand-cut parmesan fries. When it comes to appetizers, Phantom gets the same thing every time – Oyster’s inventive spin on Scallops and Bacon, served deconstructed and delicious.

Elephant Walk

Boston’s South End

Rounding off the Great 8 is Elephant Walk in the South End. Here you can find some of the finest French Food and tastiest Cambodian cuisine in all of Greater Boston. The most popular way to kick off your Elephant Walk experience is with some of their signature spring rolls. They are served with lettuce leafs, mint, and bean sprouts for wrapping, then dipping in a tangy sauce.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.