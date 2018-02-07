TAUNTON (CBS) – A man was found dead after a fire at a home in Taunton overnight.
Firefighters were called to a three-family house on Washington Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday and when they arrived there were flames shooting through the roof.
“They kicked in the door and started evacuating people,” said Fire Chief Tim Bradshaw.
Eight people escaped safely, but firefighters later found a man in his 50s dead at the back door.
“Whenever you fight fires in the winter between ice and the actual elements and the beating that the guys take it always makes it difficult,” Bradshaw said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.