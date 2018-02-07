WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Flash Freeze Wednesday | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Taunton

TAUNTON (CBS) – A man was found dead after a fire at a home in Taunton overnight.

Firefighters were called to a three-family house on Washington Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday and when they arrived there were flames shooting through the roof.

“They kicked in the door and started evacuating people,” said Fire Chief Tim Bradshaw.

taunton Man Found Dead In Taunton House Fire

The home on Washington Street after the fire overnight. (WBZ-TV)

Eight people escaped safely, but firefighters later found a man in his 50s dead at the back door.

“Whenever you fight fires in the winter between ice and the actual elements and the beating that the guys take it always makes it difficult,” Bradshaw said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch