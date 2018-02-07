MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Operators of the Minneapolis stadium that hosted the Super Bowl have some seats to replace, including one taken by a Philadelphia Eagles fan who was spotted with a stolen seat at the airport.

Video of the fan with his purple seat at the stadium’s coat check had generated about 185,000 views on Facebook as of Wednesday morning.

A traveler later snapped a photo of the man with his seat souvenir strapped to his carry-on suitcase at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Star Tribune says the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says its security team is investigating the theft.

Besides the stolen seat, the agency says a number of damaged seats will be repaired or replaced immediately.

Here are my photos of the seats that were kicked out by Eagles fans after they won the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/aUPW4OjZUl — Zak (@ZakFick) February 6, 2018

Zak Fick says he saw Eagles fans breaking three seats following Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win.

