WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Rain, Flash Freeze | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Operators of the Minneapolis stadium that hosted the Super Bowl have some seats to replace, including one taken by a Philadelphia Eagles fan who was spotted with a stolen seat at the airport.

Video of the fan with his purple seat at the stadium’s coat check had generated about 185,000 views on Facebook as of Wednesday morning.

A traveler later snapped a photo of the man with his seat souvenir strapped to his carry-on suitcase at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Star Tribune says the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says its security team is investigating the theft.

Besides the stolen seat, the agency says a number of damaged seats will be repaired or replaced immediately.

Zak Fick says he saw Eagles fans breaking three seats following Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch