BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Senate Democrats have decided to put off a decision on a new leader for the chamber until after the current legislative session.

The move, announced after a closed-door caucus on Wednesday, means Democratic Sen. Harriette Chandler, of Worcester, will remain as Senate president for the remainder of the year and a successor will be chosen in January.

It would also appear to make it even more unlikely that former Senate President Stan Rosenberg would ever return to the top leadership post.

The meeting was held amid a growing leadership crisis that had engulfed the chamber in the weeks since the Democrat stepped aside from the presidency.

An investigation into whether Rosenberg violated any Senate rules in connection with sexual misconduct accusations against his estranged husband, Bryon Hefner, is continuing.

