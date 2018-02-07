WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Rain, Flash Freeze | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
RANDOLPH (CBS) – A town councilor in Randolph was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

James Burgess, 49, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police along with 33-year-old Scott Donaghue, who was charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Both men live at a Fairmont Street home.

jamesfburgessjrforstaterepresentative Town Councilor Arrested On Methamphetamine Charge

James Burgess. (Image Credit: James F. Burgess Jr. For State Representative/Facebook)

Burgess announced in June 2016 he was running for state representative. But three months later he updated his supporters that the campaign had not been successful.

Burgess and Donaghue are expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday.

