PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – Donations are pouring in for the family of a New Hampshire police sergeant whose young son was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Brooks Keaveny, son of Portsmouth Police Sgt. Dave Keaveny and his wife Bryn, was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Neuroblastoma and is undergoing treatment at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
According to an online fundraising page, Brooks’ treatment will be “intensive and ongoing.”
In just about 24 hours since the page was set up, about $28,000 has been raised for the Keaveny family.
All donations will be given to the Portsmouth Police Relief Association (PPRA) and given to the family.
Anyone who wants to donate in person can mail a check to:
Portsmouth Police Department
3 Junkins Ave.
Portsmouth, N.H. 03801
“In our family, no one fights alone,” the fundraising page says.