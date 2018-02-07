BOSTON (CBS) – As the opioid crisis continues to grip the nation, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has introduced a controversial proposal.
It would allow doctors to involuntarily commit overdose patients to one of five treatment centers in the state for 72 hours — without a judge’s approval. Current law allows doctors to commit patients against their will only with the consent of a judge.
Patrick Cronin, director of business development for Northeast Addictions Treatment Center in Quincy, is a recovering addict himself. He supports the proposal, saying it could be the difference between life and death for some patients.
Cronin joined WBZ’s Liam Martin and Paula Ebben on Wednesday night to discuss his experience with addiction and his support for Baker’s proposal.
