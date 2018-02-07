WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Rain, Flash Freeze | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — One-year-old Lucas Warren’s contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their “spokesbaby” this year.

Lucas is Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company’s 91-year history.

His photo was chosen out of more than 140,000 submissions. He will receive $50,000, and the Dalton, Georgia, boy’s image will be featured in the company’s social media posts.

Lucas’ mom, Cortney Warren, says she hopes this will bring help increase the acceptance of special needs kids.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

