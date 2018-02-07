WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Rain, Flash Freeze | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court

BOSTON (CBS) – Court officials are looking to figure out the identity of the unidentified judge depicted in an oil painting that hangs in the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial courthouse.

The painting at the John Adams Courthouse shows a justice believed to have sat on the bench sometime from 1780-1820.

judge Massachusetts SJC Hopes To Identify Mystery Judge In Portrait

The portrait of an unknown judge that hands in the SJC courthouse. (Image Credit: Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court)

The SJC says it has “periodically” made efforts to identify the subject of the painting since at least 2005 when re-hanging portraits.

Anyone who can provide the SJC with “reliable authentication” will be invited to stand with Chief Justice Ralph Gants as he places a plaque with the painting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch