BOSTON (CBS) – Court officials are looking to figure out the identity of the unidentified judge depicted in an oil painting that hangs in the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial courthouse.
The painting at the John Adams Courthouse shows a justice believed to have sat on the bench sometime from 1780-1820.
The SJC says it has “periodically” made efforts to identify the subject of the painting since at least 2005 when re-hanging portraits.
Anyone who can provide the SJC with “reliable authentication” will be invited to stand with Chief Justice Ralph Gants as he places a plaque with the painting.