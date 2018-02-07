MASHPEE (CBS) – A Mashpee man is now charged with the murder of his father.

Investigators say Eli Perry, 37, killed his father Raymond, 64, late last year.

Raymond Perry was reported missing December 1, but prosecutors said he had not been seen since November 26.

His body was found December 18 in the woods by the Plymouth-Carver town line. He had suffered “blunt force trauma to the head” and “cutting wounds to the neck,” according to investigators.

Eli was arrested on December 6 on a traffic violation in Plymouth. He has been in custody at the Plymouth House of Correction and was served an arrest warrant there Tuesday night.

Police also arrested a second person, 29-year-old Paige Malone, Tuesday in Marshfield.

Cape and Island District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said both are charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal disposal of a human body.

Perry and Malone will be arraigned in Falmouth District Court Wednesday.