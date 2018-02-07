CANTON (CBS) – Say goodbye to those foam cups that Dunkin’ Donuts customers know so well.

The Canton-based coffee and donut chain announced Wednesday that it’s getting rid of all polystyrene foam cups by 2020.

Replacing the foam cups are new double-walled paper cups. They’re already being used at the new Dunkin’ concept store that opened last month in Quincy.

New York City and California will all be receiving double-walled paper cups this spring.

The size of the cups will remain the same.

“With more than 9,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the U.S. alone, our decision to eliminate foam cups is significant for both our brand and our industry,” Dunkin’ sustainability chief Karen Raskopf said in a statement.

Dunkin’ says it has been working to find a more environmentally friendly coffee cup since 2011.

Earlier this year, Dunkin’ announced that its donuts no longer contain artificial dyes.