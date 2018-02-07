This year for Valentine’s Day try something exciting and unique; something other than the typical sit-down meal in a crowded and expensive restaurant. Don’t just give chocolates – go make them, or try the chocolate delights from Boston’s best chocolate shops. Stroll about hand-in-hand through one of the most romantic buildings in Boston. Go to a weird theater where the actors are putting on a love story with zombies. Food and drink are a big part of Valentine’s Day, but why wait until dinner time? Why not start at happy hour or go to a tapas bar? Here are just five suggestions for a unique Valentine’s Day date in Boston.

Boston Chocolate Tours

Boston, MA

(617) 426-1999

www.bostonchocolatetours.com

For some, Valentine’s Day is all about chocolate. Instead of giving your heart’s desire a box of chocolates, why not go and make your own – together. If a chocolate making kitchen course is a bit too messy for Valentine’s Day, then take a tour of Boston’s finest chocolate shops, with lots of different types of exquisite and exotic chocolates to taste. Or take the hot chocolate tour, which is a liquid version of the candy tour but at coffee shops. There are corporate, group, family and private tours and classes available, any of which would make for a great way to spend Valentine’s Day – or as a very special gift for that very special Valentine.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

25 Evans Way

Boston, MA 02115

(617) 566-1401

www.gardnermuseum.org/visit/hours

Why wait until night time to celebrate Valentine’s Day? The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Fenway is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, and it is easily one of the most romantic places in the city. How could it not be, with all of that wonderful art, furniture and furnishings from the romantic and other eras? It is a beautiful, elegant place where couples can luxuriate in the warmth and splendor of bygone days. It is a place to fall in love or fall in love with each other all over again, what with its collection of art meant, as the museum pitch says, “to awaken your senses” while rambling about what is quite literally a palace in the heart of Boston.

“La Zombiata: A Zombie Love Story” at The Rockwell

255 Elm St.

Somerville, MA 02144

(617) 684-5335

“La Zombiata: A Zombie Love Story” is live on stage at The Rockwell in Somerville from February 9-14. If there is a more unique or stranger way to mark Valentine’s Day in Boston, that is an even-better kept secret than this little theater, where the stage has been home this year to such odd offerings as “Sh*t-faced Shakespeare,” “Dirty Disney,” and the ever-popular, ongoing, and always different Friday night goings on of the B.U.M.P. (Boston Unscripted Musical Project ). “La Zombiata” is a romance and a love story, but one with zombies, in Paris, with a spurting chainsaw massacre scene in a post-apocalyptic setting (and yes, “splash zone” seats complete with complimentary waterproof ponchos are available.)

Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar

271 Dartmouth St.

Boston, MA 02116

(617) 369-5609

www.lolitatequilabars.com

A Valentine’s night out can go on for many “happy hours” – at Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar in Back Bay (or at their other location in Fort Point). They open at 4 p.m. and serve drinks until 2 a.m. Their selection of Tequilas is among the most expansive (without being the most expensive) in Boston, and they have an enchanting cocktail menu of margaritas, bebidas, sangrias, mojitos, cervezas, and alcohol-free aqua frescas, as well as a solid wine list. They do serve food until 11 p.m., and their menu offers everything from “street food” to “feasts” as they put it, plus tacos and “snacks” (which include a selection of gorditas, empanadas and guacamole dishes). A couple can start, finish or eat and drink their way all through Valentine’s night without spending a fortune, or going through the formality and expense of a sit-down dinner.

Dali Restaurant and Tapas Bar

415 Washington St.

Somerville, MA 02143

(617) 661-3254

www.dalirestaurant.com

Just because Dali in Somerville is a restaurant does not mean that a couple has to have a full and fancy dinner there on Valentine’s Day. They can, and very well might, but what is really great about this place across the Charles is that it is also a tapas bar. That means a selection of little plates to share and try new flavors that can be enjoyed at the bar, over drinks, and at leisure. A tapas “dinner” can take all evening, with courses paced between cocktails, beers, and glasses of wine, or pours from the “shared “communal drinking bottle,” one of the many unique offerings on their “fun stuff” drinks menu. The atmosphere is casual yet quite romantic, and a bit quirky and off-beat, just like the artist for which it was named.

