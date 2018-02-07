BOSTON (CBS) – Asthma rates among children in the United States are dropping.
According to the CDC, the percentage of children with asthma fell from 9.4% in 2010 to 8.3% in 2016. Hospitalizations were cut in half over a decade.
Asthma is the leading cause of chronic illness in children and can be deadly, so declining rates of disease are encouraging. That means fewer missed days at school, fewer missed days at work for parents, and fewer kids dealing with the difficulties of managing a chronic illness.
That said, half of kids with asthma had an asthma attack in 2016 so more work needs to be done. We need to continue to educate parents about avoiding triggers like tobacco, smoke, mold, and pet dander, reduce air pollution and teach parents and kids how to use medications properly.