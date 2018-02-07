WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Rain, Flash Freeze | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Eddie Thomson, Fatal Crash, Motor Vehicle Homicide, Westwood

WESTWOOD (CBS) — The driver of a crash that killed a six-year-old boy in November has been criminally charged.

Anne Marie McInnis was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car) causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation, and several other traffic infractions, according to the Norfolk District Attorney.

Police said McInnis struck Eddie Thomson and his father Rob while they were in a crosswalk near Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive in Westwood. A young girl was also seen nearby but she was not hurt.

The November 19 crash left Eddie’s father seriously injured, and the young boy died a few days later.

Family friends described Eddie as a loving brother, an explorer, and a Cub Scout with his dog Sammie always by his side.

At a vigil held to honor Eddie, family friend Eileen Doherty said, “He had a spirit that was just full of happiness and light…Whenever he entered a room everyone smiled.”

Witnesses at the scene said the driver stopped and was crying hysterically on the side of the road. She had said she didn’t see them in the road because of sun glare.

McInnis does not have an arraignment date yet.

