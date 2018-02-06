BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Many on social media reported receiving tsunami warnings Tuesday, but officials say there is no threat.

People took to Twitter to share screenshots of AccuWeather alerts on their phone that cited the National Weather Service.

I did a quintuple take tsunami warning? pic.twitter.com/i8TifRMkMR — bryan 🌹 (@barduuuk) February 6, 2018

Got a tsunami warning alert just as I am about to board the Staten Island Ferry. 2018 is really something special. pic.twitter.com/GFU6F2znll — Tiffany Edwards (@pinksteam) February 6, 2018

What in the world? I just received a Tsunami warning on my phone for St Petersburg. @accuweather #tsunami #tsunamiwarning pic.twitter.com/EkzJMWFent — Jennifer Novak (@jnovakfl) February 6, 2018

National Weather Service offices around the country quickly clarified that there is no tsunami warning in effect.

We have been receiving reports that an erroneous tsunami alert across New England. Please note there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT FOR New England. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 6, 2018

NO current Tsunami Warning, Advisory, Watch, or Threat for the U.S. East Coast – Please refer to https://t.co/AmSHoHNqEK and @NWS_NTWC for up to date information. — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 6, 2018

Officials said it appeared to be an issue with the popular Accuweather app. Accuweather didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 6, 2018

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said it received multiple calls from the public asking if there was a tsunami warning.

MEMA said it appears the National Weather Service sent a test tsunami warning message over the Emergency Alert System that was only supposed to go to “state warning points and certain other government agencies,” but it somehow made it to the public through some mobile apps and social media.

Jeremy DaRos, of Portland, Maine, says the push from Accuweather made him “jump,” because he lives a stone’s throw from the water. He said that after clicking on the push notification for details he realized it was just a test.

