BOSTON (CBS) — One of the best receivers in the game took a jab at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, offering up some lessons in catching a football.
After Brady let a pass bounce off his fingertips in New England’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown took to Instagram to poke fun at the 2017 NFL MVP.
Brown is referring to Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero, who isn’t allowed to work with Brady inside Gillette Stadium anymore. We also didn’t see him giving Brady any receiving lessons in “Tom vs. Time,” so it’s nice that Brown is willing to give his opponent a few pointers if he’s interested.
It should be noted that Brown is 1-5 against the Patriots in his career.