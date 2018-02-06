LAS VEGAS (AP/CBS) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately.
The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.
The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife.
He also faces investigations by gambling regulators. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission began reviewing the Wynn Boston Harbor project in Everett after the allegations were reported.
In 2016, construction began for the Wynn Boston Harbor resort casino on the banks of the Mystic River in Everett.
The $2 billion project, which will sit on 30 acres of land, and is set to open in the summer of 2019.
The board of directors for Wynn Resorts has appointed Matt Maddox, currently president of the company, as its CEO effective immediately.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)