BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will have their leading scorer back on the floor Tuesday night when they pay a visit to the Toronto Raptors.

Kyrie Irving is set to return after missing the last three games with a bruised right quad.

Kyrie Irving will play tonight. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 6, 2018

The All-Star guard is averaging 24.9 points off 49 percent shooting from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range in his first season in Boston.

With Irving back in the starting lineup, that likely means Terry Rozier will return to the Boston bench. The Celtics went 3-0 with Rozier in the starting five, with Rozier averaging 19.6 points, eight rebounds and 5.6 assists in that span.

Forward Marcus Morris is still questionable for Boston on Tuesday and will be a game-time decision.

Marcus Morris is still questionable for tonight. He said he was going to give it a go in shootaround and see how he feels. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 6, 2018

The Celtics will need all the help they can get against the surging Raptors, who have won seven of their last 10 and sit just two games back of Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. This is their second of four meetings during the regular season, with Boston taking the first matchup 95-94 back on Nov. 12. Irving missed that game after suffering a facial fracture two nights prior, but the Celtics were able to hold off the Raptors thanks to a 21-point evening from forward Al Horford.