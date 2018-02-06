BOSTON (CBS) – A Logan Express bus driver is off the job after a passenger claims to have caught him distracted behind the wheel.

Jerry Cibley recorded video of the incident Sunday while taking the bus from Braintree to Logan Airport.

The driver, who has not been identified, appeared to be marking a paper and trying to read it while he was driving the bus.

Massport told WBZ-TV in a statement Tuesday they’re looking into Cibley’s complaint.

“Passenger safety is our top priority. The driver in question was removed from his duties. A complete review of the incident is being performed to ensure the proper protocols and safety measures are followed at all times. This service is provided by Paul Revere Transportation.”

Cibley is a known advocate for safe driving.

His 18-year-old son Jordan was killed in 2007 as he was talking on his phone while driving.

Cibley was on the phone with Jordan, who then dropped his phone and went to pick it up. Jordan Cibley took off his seat belt, crashed into a tree and was killed instantly.