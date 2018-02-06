BOSTON (CBS) — The B.A.A. Boston Marathon Race Director has completed seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Director Dave McGillivray is expected to fly into Logan Airport from Miami on Tuesday evening.

According to DMSE Sports, his first marathon was on January 30 and his last was on February 5. The race locations and times are as follows:

Novo, Antarctica (4:50)

Cape Town, South Africa (4:34)

Perth, Australia (4:28)

Dubai, UAE (4:29)

Lisbon, Portugal (4:42)

Cartagena, Columbia (4:46)

Miami, Florida (4:34)

McGillivray ran for Team MR8, which raises money for the Martin Richard Foundation to honor the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing.

He has been coordinating the Boston Marathon for 30 years.

At age 63, he was the second oldest competitor in the challenge.

Originally from Medford, McGillivray now lives in North Andover.

A Belmont woman was also up to run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days. She was looking to complete the challenge for the second time.