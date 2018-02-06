WEATHER ALERT: Plowable Snow, Freezing Rain Wednesday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Acela, Amtrak, Local TV

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) — Amtrak officials say that no injuries have been reported after two cars separated from an Acela Express train in Maryland.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement that the incident occurred about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday near Havre de Grace, which is northeast of Baltimore. The train was traveling from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

Abrams said the train experienced a “mechanical issue” when two cars separated. More than 50 passengers were traveling on Acela Express train 2150. Abrams said the passengers were transferred to another train.

Abrams said Amtrak is investigating the cause of the separation and is inspecting other trains.

Eric Weiss, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the agency is monitoring the situation.

The incident occurred days after a fatal Amtrak crash in South Carolina.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch