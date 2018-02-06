BOSTON (CBS) – A North End restaurant is selling a $3,000 hamburger, and it is not the cut of the meat you’re paying for, but the ring that comes with it.

Paul Barker is a third generation sandwich savant whose staff at Pauli’s specializes in creative, upscale offerings.

“Crazy but good,” said Pauli’s owner Paul Barker. “I think it’s in my DNA.”

Things like the “Jamaican Me Crazy”, the “Fat Felix” and the “Pauli-Tician.”

But if you bring your significant other there on Valentine’s Day, you might be interested in buying them the “Big Boy Burger” for $3,000.

“This time we thought we’d go inside the box,” Barker said.

With 48 hours’ notice to make a jewelry store run, Pauli’s will plant that sparkling ring squarely on your partner’s buns.

“It’s the Big Boy Burger proposal,” Barker said. “Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a ring with barbecue sauce dripping down your arm right?”

With just a week before the big day, Paul is hoping the combo of ice and bacon will entice a handful of sandwich shop romantics to hop on-board.

The burger features a 7/8 carat princess cut, Neil Lane engagement ring, framed by round diamonds and a 14k gold band.

“No confirmed orders, but there’s a couple of very interested people,” Barker said.

Just think even if your honey’s answer is “no” they’ll still get a really good burger.