BOSTON (CBS) — The Norfolk District Attorney Office is warning people against sharing a video of child pornography on Facebook.
The video has been circulating on the social networking site around the world, according to the D.A. and Massachusetts State Police.
Messages along with the video, which depicts an adult man and a child, ask that it be shared “broadly in order to help identify the perpetrator.”
If the video is shared with you, report and delete it, do not share it.
“Facebook users need to be aware that the act of sharing that video with anyone other than law enforcement may constitute the crime of dissemination of child pornography and other crimes,” said District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
Reported videos are automatically sent to law enforcement.
Officials do not believe the video is from the New England area.